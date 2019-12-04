Dancing to the beat

Lee Hayes loves to dance because it is how she expresses herself.
“It frees your mind,” the Village Rio Ponderosa resident said. “I’m just happy when I’m dancing.”
Hayes has danced all her life and even professionally. She said she performed at the Roxy Theatre in New York, danced across the United States and in other countries such as Canada, and even worked alongside famous performers such as Eartha Kitt, Nat King Cole and Sammy Davis Jr.
She also taught dance in New York for several years at her own dance studio.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.