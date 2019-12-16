Dance with attitude

Learning the Argentine tango opened up Dwight Barfield’s creative spirit so much, it earned him a promotion.
He’s still dancing years later and teaches it alongside Zam Blau at noon on Saturdays at Big Cypress Recreation Center, a class that is open to all interested residents.
Barfield, of the Village of Fenney, has been dancing the Argentine tango for three decades and learned when he worked as a private industry accountant.
“Back in the ’80s all the accountants at work took a personality quiz,” he said. “All the other accountants I knew got ‘achiever’ as their results, except for me.”
Instead, Barfield got the “creative” personality type thanks to his Argentine tango experience. Then he ended up getting a promotion.
