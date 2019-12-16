Dance with attitude

Arthur and Karen Bourgeois, of the Village of Tall Trees, dance around the room during a beginners' class for Argentine Tango.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Learning the Argentine tango opened up Dwight Barfield’s creative spirit so much, it earned him a promotion.

He’s still dancing years later and teaches it alongside Zam Blau at noon on Saturdays at Big Cypress Recreation Center, a class that is open to all interested residents.

Barfield, of the Village of Fenney, has been dancing the Argentine tango for three decades and learned when he worked as a private industry accountant.

“Back in the ’80s all the accountants at work took a personality quiz,” he said. “All the other accountants I knew got ‘achiever’ as their results, except for me.”

Instead, Barfield got the “creative” personality type thanks to his Argentine tango experience. Then he ended up getting a promotion.

Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.