Dance to the beat

Local residents participate in the Zumba on the Square event on Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Interested in giving Zumba a try? The next event on the square is for you.

“It’s a good venue for a trial run,” said instructor Patti Davis.

Zumba on the Square begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The free event is the fourth in a series of monthly events put on by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.

Participants “are going to have such a good time,” said Davis, of the Village of Pine Hills. “They won’t even realize they’re exercising.”

No equipment is needed to participate. Just wear comfortable clothes and shoes and bring a water bottle.

For more information, call 352-753-1716.

 

