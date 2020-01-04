Dance to the beat

Interested in giving Zumba a try? The next event on the square is for you.
“It’s a good venue for a trial run,” said instructor Patti Davis.
Zumba on the Square begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The free event is the fourth in a series of monthly events put on by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Participants “are going to have such a good time,” said Davis, of the Village of Pine Hills. “They won’t even realize they’re exercising.”
No equipment is needed to participate. Just wear comfortable clothes and shoes and bring a water bottle.
For more information, call 352-753-1716.
