‘Dance Party’ will pay tribute to Holly, Valens and Big Bopper

The day Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (also known as the Big Bopper) were killed in a plane crash during their Winter Dance Party tour was a big loss for rock ’n’ roll and music in general.
Performer John Mueller honors and celebrates the three ’50s icons and their music with his show “John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party,” an authentic recreation of Holly, Valens and Richardson’s final tour.
“We basically want people to feel like they’re at the actual 1959 show,” Mueller said. “Everyone will be dressed up in the artists’ signature looks. It’s a high-energy show.”
