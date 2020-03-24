Curbside or take out: Villagers have the option

Though Villagers rarely need much of a reason to indulge in restaurant cooking, today offers another push to get curbside delivery of your favorite meal.
A national coalition of restaurants has designated this day as The Great American Takeout — asking Americans to order at least one delivery or pickup meal as a way to show support for a food service community heavily impacted by the COVID-19 threat.
“That’s pretty cool,” said Kirk Walker, owner of the Johnny Rockets at Lake Sumter Landing. “We’re aware that as this whole ordeal has gone on, the consumer was going to face some limited choices. We want to let people know that we’re going to be here.”
Johnny Rockets and several other establishments around The Villages began offering curbside service on Friday after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all restaurants to curtail their dine-in operations.
