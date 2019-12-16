Creative spirit finds outlet in art of crochet

Suzanne “Wheezy” Huttenstine, of the Village of Osceola Hills, wears a Christmas tree hat she crocheted.

 Submitted photo

Something Suzanne “Wheezy” Huttenstine remembers well about her mom was that her hands were always busy.

“She was very crafty and a true homemaker,” she said of her late mother. “She was always sewing clothes, quilting and doing embroidery.”

Huttenstine was only 5 years old when she showed interest in her own brand of busy hands, she said. One day, she borrowed her dad’s hammer and a few nails to build a small table.

As she got older, her artistic talents bloomed.

