Crazy Fun and Games members experience many ways to play

After spending some time in Tokyo for work, Dean Prewitt was looking for a change of pace.
He retired to The Villages and found what he was looking for with a group called Crazy Fun and Games. He quickly became the group’s co-leader.
At Crazy Fun and Games, Villagers who enjoy a variety of card and dice games can join others with a similar interest. Members rotate through 12 games, playing a different game each week.
“Since there are so many games and we are on a rotation schedule, we give ourselves about 10 to 15 minutes as a refresher to read over the rules and relearn the game,” said Prewitt, of the Village of Pine Hills. “It can be really interesting if you forget what game you are playing because by the time you learn it again, it is time to change the game.”
For those who want to share a game with the group, they can print instructions and meet with the club leader, Mary Courtney, to teach her how to play the game and get it added to the rotation.
