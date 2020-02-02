Crazy for Clubs

Did you live in Rhode Island? Do you enjoy Chinese dance? Is your first name Elaine?
Then there’s a club you can join in The Villages.
For more than 30 years, clubs — also known as resident lifestyle groups — have been a cornerstone of life in The Villages. While some focus more on skills or personal development, all clubs have a social component to them, allowing residents to meet new friends and share passions.
There are about 3,100 clubs in The Villages, and each is run and managed by residents. John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, said the longevity and impact of the groups reflects the residents who run them.
“It’s a tribute and a compliment to the residents who are stepping forward with their time,” Rohan said.
