Crank up the tunes

What do you get when you combine a 20-inch bicycle, six chimpanzee puppets, seven electric motors and a digital music player?
A contraption that has to be seen — and heard — to be believed.
Jerry Hone’s musical monkey-cycle is just one of the machines that members of the Mechanical Music Society of The Villages share a love for.
Some are handmade by their owners. Others are a century or more old.
The society welcomes tinkerers like Hone, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, as well as collectors like club President Jack Hostetler, of the Village of Belvedere.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.