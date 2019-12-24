Crafting the Christmas sermon

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services are typically the most well-attended for Christian houses of worship around the world. With so many people inside the sanctuary, a number of whom might only attend church once or twice a year, the pastor’s sermon could be the most important part of the service. For the pastor, writing and presenting the Christmas sermon provokes many questions. How long will the sermon be? What tone will it take? And, most importantly, what is the message that the cleric hopes their congregants will remember?
“I don’t think I’ve ever written the ‘perfect’ Christmas sermon or any perfect sermon in my 32 years preaching,” said Harold Hendren, senior pastor of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. “But Christmas certainly is a wonderful time to reveal a clear, ‘perfect’ message of hope, joy, peace and love that is captured and revealed in the coming of Jesus.”
Hendren has his sermon writing down to a science, regardless of the service.
“I don’t put more time in my Christmas sermon, but it usually takes me two days to write one,” he said. “I then spend almost another day memorizing that message so I have it in my hand. So I have at least 20 hours of work in my 30-minute weekly message.”
