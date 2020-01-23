Craft beer brewers set sights on future

When Floridians raise a toast, they’re more likely to do so with glasses of locally made beer than in 2010. The 2010s marked a period of intense growth in craft beer in Florida and around the nation. And the tri-county, including The Villages, is home to scores of craft drink makers — professional and amateur.
As of 2018, Florida has 285 craft breweries, according to the Brewers Association. That’s more than six times the amount of breweries there were in 2011, the earliest year data was available. Craft beer also generates an economic impact of $3.6 billion, according to the Brewers Association. And the future of craft beer looks bright. University of Florida researchers recently announced they could grow hops with the same amount of daylight hours as the Pacific Northwest by using trellises equipped with supplemental LED lights.
