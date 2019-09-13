Course registration For academy begins

Eager residents made their way through Lake Miona Recreation Center Thursday to learn about courses that piqued their interest. To prepare for its fall/winter semester, which runs from October through March, the Enrichment Academy hosted its semiannual Learn and Grow Expo to introduce some instructors and the courses they will offer. “The Recreation and Parks team is proud to connect people through learning and broaden individual interests through the Enrichment Academy program,” said Melanie Sarakinis, recreation manager with the academy. Villagers had the chance to start registering for courses at the expo and can continue to sign up for courses online or at any regional recreation center. Registration for the general public will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday online, at regional recreation centers or by mail at 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, FL, 32162.
