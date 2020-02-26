Couple reflects on marriage after 71 years of togetherness

Upon entering Irving and Bernice Locker’s home in the Village Santiago, guests instantly notice a conversation starter — a life-sized cardboard cutout of their wedding photo.
Presented to them at their 65th wedding anniversary party in 2013, the photograph brings back special memories from a special day in 1948.
“It’s a reminder of the greatest day of our lives,” Irving said. “I tell her I love her every day and she does the same for me.”
With five-and-a-half years separating them in age, the two met after Irving introduced his older brother to Bernice’s older sister — a former schoolmate. Once they married, the two families intermingled on many occasions, which made it easy for the pair to start dating.
