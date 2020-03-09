Couple Finds Joy Through Volunteering

Mikki Blumberg is always on the lookout for solid red wrapping paper.
That’s the paper the Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages uses to cover the boxes for its annual pajama and book drive. Villagers can spot the group’s red collection boxes at more than 30 recreation centers all over The Villages from October to about mid-December.
Blumberg and her husband, Bob, have been volunteering with the group since 2009. It was the first year of the drive that Mikki helped start to ensure children in the area were thought of at Christmas.
That’s just one of the ways the Village of Hadley couple volunteer in the community. While Mikki gets help from Bob with the Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil group, Bob also volunteers with the Architectural Review Committee for The Villages.
