Country star Trace Adkins shakes The Sharon at sold-out show

For some people, the idea of seeing Trace Adkins perform would stop them in their tracks.
But it didn’t have that effect upon Steven Gould, of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, at least not immediately.
Gould bought a ticket for the Trace Adkins concert on Sunday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, after passing by the box office once.
“I’m a big Trace Adkins fan, have been for years,” he said. “I listen to his music and have three of his movies, too.”
Gould said he often buys tickets spontaneously because that’s what life is all about.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.