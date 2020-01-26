Country and Western flair highlights hoedown

Mike Tuell wore his new cowboy hat along with his boots and Western shirt to watch a special show.
Tuell and his wife, Pam, made sure they got to the VHA Country and Western Hoedown early on Saturday at The Villages Polo Club to watch the Xtreme Horsemanship show, which performed before hundreds of people in the morning and afternoon.
“I bought a new cowboy hat here, like I really needed one, as I have five at home,” Mike said.
It was the first time the couple had come to the event and they made sure they brought their own seats to watch all the activities of the day. The Tuells are from Indiana and were visiting their relatives, John and Candy Barksdale, of the Village of DeSoto. They liked their view right next to the grandstand.
