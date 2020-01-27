Country and Western flair highlights hoedown

For the 10th straight year, North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake will take part in a unique mission for a good cause.
The annual “Undie Sunday” drive gets underway at the church on Feb. 2 and will continue through Feb. 23 during Sunday services.
The idea behind “Undie Sunday” is to collect underwear for children living in some of the poorest areas in the Caribbean country of Haiti.
“Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere,” said Tem Hiesberger, who started the underwear drive at North Lake as a church mission for Love A Child Inc., a nonprofit Christian humanitarian organization. “Will donating underwear solve all the problems in Haiti? No, but it can help.”
