Corvette fans caravan to car museum

Like the pied piper of cool cars, Mike White, of the Village Vettes Corvette Club, recently led more than 50 members and 28 Corvettes north.
Once the long line of sporty cars reached Valdosta, Georgia, the travelers merged with 174 more Corvette-crazy people from the Daytona area. Add 125 Corvette drivers from Georgia and those cars became a spectacle.
By the time the caravan reached its final destination — Bowling Green, Kentucky — the Corvette count climbed to more than 7,000.
They all gathered to celebrate the National Corvette Museum’s silver anniversary. The sprawling location filled with more than 80 classics and prototypes is the only Corvette museum in the nation. And the General Motors plant where Chevrolet Corvettes are manufactured is right next door.
