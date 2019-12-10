Corkscrew winery celebrates with open mic nights

Tim Allen, one of the owners, pours a glass of white-cranberry wine on Monday at The Corkscrew Winery in Spanish Springs.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Walking into Corkscrew Winery on a Monday afternoon, one would not guess that the place for make-your-own wine and a brewery is a hot spot for night life.

On Wednesday through Saturday nights, the Spanish Springs store has not only beer and wine, but also live music. 

Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. are dedicated to open mic nights while the other days have designated acts.

“We like to call it the best-kept secret in Spanish Springs,” said Ken Toman,  a member of The Crossover Band, which has performed at the winery.

