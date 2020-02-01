Contestants will come From across the U.S. as Villages hosts national draft pulling championship

The Southern Draft Horse Association will host a National Draft Pulling Championship on Sunday at The Villages Polo Club. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the event starts at noon. Entry is $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free. “It’s something I’m passionate about,” said Terry Yoder, president of the Southern Draft Horse Association and chairman and CEO of T&D Concrete. “I grew up with it, and to this day I still enjoy it.” Sunday’s competition is one of The Villages’ largest in years, Yoder said. “We have people from all over the U.S. who come down to The Villages just for this competition,” Yoder said. “These are the best of the best.” There will be both heavyweight and lightweight categories, and over 42 teams will participate in the competition. “It’s a good day to come out and see these massive horses,” Yoder said.
