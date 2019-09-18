Concierge-like service launched by hospital

Patients in The Villages Regional Hospital’s emergency department can expect a knock on their door from a new visitor. “I always ask if it’s OK for me to come in,” Tina Williams said. “I go in. I introduce myself. I want to help where I can.” Williams is one of three patient experience professionals hired by the hospital in May. The team can’t perform medical tasks, but like a hotel concierge, they fulfill other requests and help relay information from providers to patients. TVRH implemented the program as part of an effort to improve patient experiences after receiving a one-out-of-five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier this year, said Don Henderson, president and CEO of Central Florida Health, the hospital’s nonprofit parent organization.
