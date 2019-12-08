Community pays tribute on Pearl Harbor Day

Saturday’s Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony was emotional for John Krawczyk.
Following the commemoration of Pearl Harbor Day at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages, the Vietnam veteran received a handmade and handwritten card from an elementary school student.
Keynote speaker Harry Lumpkin, former Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 president, handed out such cards to the veterans who attended the ceremony, which reflected on the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and what it meant to America as it entered World War II.
Krawczyk, of the Village of Briar Meadow, said it was the first time a child gave him a card thanking him for his service.
“I did not expect this,” he said. “It tells me they are serious in spirit. They will do what all Americans and freedom-loving people have done, fight and die for freedom.”
