Community library starts new chapter

Today’s the day many have been anticipating for years. The new Fruitland Park Library is officially ready for business, and the public is invited to participate in the celebration. A grand opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. today at the new location, 604 W. Berckman St. “It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jo-Ann Glendinning, library director. “We kept waiting and waiting, and all of a sudden, it’s here. It’s just unbelievable that it’s all finally coming together.” Library staff will be joined by city and county officials, and Sen. Marco Rubio’s assistant and Congressman Daniel Webster also are expected to attend.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.