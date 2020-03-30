Commercial construction roars forward in Villages

Commercial construction is reshaping the landscape around Brownwood Paddock Square. Just a short walk to the north, work progresses at a fast pace at The Lofts of Brownwood, a 12-acre age-restricted apartment community. Interior and exterior finish work is underway at the two main buildings to the east, while rough-in work continues at the two main buildings to the west. When completed, it will feature 265, one-, two- and three-bedroom units in eight buildings that cover 136,000 square feet. The community includes covered garage parking. Amenities include a dog park, a resort-style pool and deck area and a community building.
