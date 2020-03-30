Coming together in new ways in a time of uncertainty

Singers, from left, Fanyong Du, Dawn DiNome, Christopher Macchio and Devin Eatmon perform the song "O sole mio" during a fundraising concert presented by Opera Club of The Villages last month.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Even though recreation centers are closed and club meetings are canceled, the Opera Club of The Villages continues to make decisions. The group held its annual fundraiser “Three Tenors Plus One” at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in February to raise funds for the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship, which is awarded annually to music students in the tri-county area who hope to continue studying music in college.

