Bobby and Carol Allan, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, have been displaying their drawings and paintings at the end of their driveway for their neighbors to view as they go on their walks early in the morning. “It makes the morning walks more enhancing when they have things to stop and view,” Bobby said. “It gives them something to look at, but they can also stop and have conversations about the pieces from a safe distance away.” Bobby and Carol put their displays up on March 23, and by March 25, several of their neighbors had followed suit. “Every day, more people are adding to the pieces at the end of their drive and more people are joining,” Bobby said. “The creativity is just blooming, and it’s become a wonderful way to keep active and stay friendly with our neighbors,” Carol added.
The neighborhood in Biscayne Villas also announced that through the end of the week, homes ending in an even number will be displaying their art from 6 to 7 p.m., while the residents in the odd-numbered homes can view and talk with their neighbors from a safe distance of 6 feet apart.
