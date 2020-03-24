Coming together in new ways during this time of uncertainty

Fourth- and fifth-graders said they were eager to start learning online as families picked up their elementary students’ Chromebook computers Monday. The Villages Charter School distributed the Chromebooks to families through drive-thru sessions. Families were greeted by a row of signs made by teachers to welcome students to online learning and to say they love them and miss seeing them in person but reassuring students and their families that they will get through this closure and online learning adventure. Middle and high school students already had their school Chromebooks, which they take home for homework. About a dozen school staff members distributed the elementary Chromebooks while teachers were inside preparing online lessons to begin Wednesday, as schools statewide are closed through at least April 15.
