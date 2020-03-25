Coming together in new ways during this time of uncertainty

The time it took for Kathi Casamasima and Vincent Patterson to put up their Christmas decorations was equal to “one margarita,” Patterson said. Casamasima and Patterson decided to turn their home into a holiday haven Thursday after playing recorded Hallmark Channel Christmas specials. First they were inspired to make Christmas cookies, then they thought to include their neighbors in the cheer by lighting up a holiday display in their front yard. “It’s a hard time for everybody,” Casamasima said. “It’s kind of like 9/11 when Americans banded together and did everything they could. That’s really important.” The couple dug out some holiday decorations from their shed, such as a light-up snowman, reindeer and penguins. Dolly Parton Christmas music boomed from their stereo as they filled their front yard with a mid-March holiday display.
