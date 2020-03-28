Coming together in new ways during a time of uncertainty

The Villages Commercial Property Management gave local businesses a boost on Friday by placing easily-visible signs in front of open establishments that showed what services they still offer.
“Obviously there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on, and our number one priority is to support our businesses always,” said Matt Hoopfer, operations manager for The Villages Commercial Property Management. “We’re trying to help our businesses who choose to remain open.”
Villagers will now see large A-frame or “sandwich board” signs out in front of businesses stating whether they had options such as takeout or curbside pickup. Hoopfer said he hopes this will help businesses that recently have been hit hard following the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.