Coming together in new ways during a time of uncertainty

Though it’s getting ready to temporarily shut its doors, Cane Garden Country Club wanted to show its appreciation for its customers. The restaurant has opted out of takeout or delivery services out of an abundance of caution for its employees, so it has been using the remaining supplies to cook free food for the community. “Instead of (selling) it we decided we would give it back to our community and our guests,” said general manager Pamela Hansen. On Monday, Cane Garden began handing out hot food items such as breakfast sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs for free. Hansen especially wanted to show appreciation for regular customers. “We have quite a few regular people who come back two or three times a day,” Hansen said. “We decided to do this in appreciation of our guests.”
