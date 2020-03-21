Coming together in new ways Against a storm of uncertainty

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Jana Spano’s advanced pickleball group had been practicing for the 2020 Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. So Thursday at Lake Miona Recreation Center, players re-staged a mixed doubles tournament. “For the very first time winning was not the goal; it was the camaraderie,” Spano said. “And these are very competitive people.” First- and second-place players won toilet paper and latex gloves, respectively. “That was the idea of this, to have fun and keep our sense of humor during these times,” Spano said. The group’s resiliency inspired her to coin a new phrase: “Socially distant, never closer.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.