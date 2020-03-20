Coming together in new ways Against a storm of uncertainty

Emmett Sapp spent Thursday morning driving around in the dark trying to find eggs. After trying four or five places, he struck gold at Dollar General in Lady Lake. Before the sun had risen, Sapp, of Fruitland Park, was headed home. He was shopping during a special hour set aside for customers who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, or the coronavirus. This week, multiple businesses across the country began putting aside an hour of their operating times for seniors and those with health issues. Businesses such as Target, The Fresh Market and Dollar General, which opens at 7 a.m., are among the companies that jumped on the initiative. Wednesday was the first day The Fresh Market set aside the time for at-risk populations. The special hour is set for 8 to 9 a.m. Monday to Friday.
