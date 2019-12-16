Dan Esposito likes Neil Simon’s plays because he feels each one has something of significance to it. That’s why he and his wife, Kay, chose Simon’s “Come Blow Your Horn” for Lake Miona Theatre Group’s next show. “Come Blow Your Horn,” Simon’s first play of many including “The Odd Couple,” “Sweet Charity” and “Lost in Yonkers,” deals with themes of family and growing up.
The play tells the story of 21-year-old Buddy, who makes the decision to leave his parents’ home and move in with his older brother Alan, a bachelor living the ’60s lifestyle.
The Espositos, who live in the Village of Sabal Chase, play the mother and father.
“Very good casting,” joked Village of Pinellas resident Cliff Rieger, who is the director of the show. “You almost believe they’re married in real life.”
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.