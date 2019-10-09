Color me creative

An array of blues, greens, reds and pinks littered the table between Ceramics Club members.
They were focused on one thing only, though: painting.
The club doesn’t make any pottery to paint, instead filling its time with a variety of painting projects and tools. Members bring in several kinds of paints such as acrylic, stains and glazes, as well as what they paint, from outside shops or clubs.
Ten-year club veteran Carol Thompson said painting ceramics is “just enough creativity” to be a good outlet for her.
The people are very nice, said Thompson, of the Village of Springdale, who eventually coerced her neighbor, Ann Miller, into joining the group as well. Although Miller said she doesn’t have the natural skill that some other painters do, she said she noticed she’s gotten better with time and had fun doing it.
