College Colors food collection kicks off

Dressed in her orange and purple T-shirt, Eve Malley waited with a shopping cart and two dollies full of canned food. “This is my train,” said Malley, a member of The Villages Chapter of the Central Florida Clemson Club. Boxes of canned goods, pancake mix and cereals filled her “train” of donations, which she was waiting to weigh in. On Monday, Malley joined about 20 other club members — all sporting their team’s colors — in the parking lot of Wildwood Soup Kitchen in Wildwood to unload and weigh their donated food, on the first day of the College Colors Food Drive. The drive is a friendly competition between college fan clubs in The Villages to see who can collect the most food, which is then donated to area food pantries. The drive is sponsored by Bealls, and provided by The Villages Daily Sun.
