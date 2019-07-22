Club turns rocks into works of art

While visiting Epcot last April, Village of Fenney resident Cherie Anderson sneaked a surprise into a bed of geraniums and walked away.
Someone found Anderson’s surprise — a rock she painted to look like an Easter egg.
“I have an international rock,” she said. “The people who found my rock were from England.”
On the back of the rock, Anderson had printed “The Villages Rocks” club Facebook page.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
