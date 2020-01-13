Club is for the birds

It takes a parrot owner to know one, or at least that’s what parrot owners in The Villages say.
Life with a bird is different from owning any other pet, owners say, and friends may think your devotion is a little zany, which is why joining the Parrots R Us Club is a must.
“Bird people are different from cat and dog owners ... I think because birds are so humanistic,” said leader Karen Orlando. “It’s like we carry on conversations. It’s different. I’ve had cats and I’ve had dogs, but it’s nothing like having a bird.”
After a holiday hiatus, the club will resume meeting Jan. 28 at a new time and location. Instead of Laurel Manor Recreation Center, meetings will be held at Canal Street Recreation Center starting at 12:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month to give current and future bird owners from all parts of The Villages a chance to attend meetings.
