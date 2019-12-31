Classic Kart Club members donate toys

Several people in the 80-member Classic Kart Club, such as Camille Costa, of the Village of Glenbrook, and Donna Fleissner, of the Village of Caroline, sold raffle tickets at Lake Sumter Landing to increase the club’s annual cash donation as much as possible for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
These elves raise and donate cash for the Kids, Cops and Christmas program, which helps provide funds for officers to take needy children shopping. Members also shop for toys themselves.
Several members go a little bit crazy with the toy shopping. Crazy enough, actually, for storage units to be necessary until mid-December, when members meet at the storage unit, load their vehicles with all the kid stuff and haul the toys to the sheriff’s office.
