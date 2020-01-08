Class is in session

A lot of what people think they know about history and famous people is just plain wrong.
Living history presenters and photography experts are among those who will share their expertise and set the record straight during the Enrichment Academy’s Speaker Series, which will begin with The Magic of Mobile Phone Photography by Rad A. Drew at 6 p.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
A living historian since he was in high school in 1971, Robert Jacob will set straight the years from 1625 to 1722 in Pirates in the Golden Age of Piracy, a living history talk Jan. 29 at Rohan Recreation Center.
