Class is in session

Atención! Atención!
If you figured out that word translates to attention, then you may know more Spanish than you think.
Students learned that word, and others, when the beginner Spanish Study Group came together for its weekly meeting at 1 p.m. July 16 at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
The setup was much like a classroom. Residents brought a Spanish learning book, “Madrigal’s Magic Key to Spanish,” along with a pen and paper for note-taking. They sat in rows facing the front, where club leader John Augustine had grammar handouts for students to use.
Residents quickly filled the room, and most grabbed their seats well before the meeting started. The first part of the lesson was taught by Carlos Muñoz, who used a white board to illustrate the different parts of speech.
