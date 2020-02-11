Citizens First bank hosts event to support Love Week

The Fruitland Park branch of Citizens First Bank is offering treats to the community each day this week to support the city.
The bank branch started its “Bank and Bite” event Monday and will continue through Friday.
Each day, the bank will serve different foods from area restaurants to residents.
The five-day event is to support Love Week, an annual project of Operation Bless Fruitland Park. This year’s Love Week began on Friday and ends Sunday.
“(Citizens First)is a great sponsor,” said Michelle Yoder, recreation director for Fruitland Park Parks and Recreation Department.
Love Week was started to bring members of the community together to do random acts of kindness for people in Fruitland Park.
