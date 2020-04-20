Citizens First Bank cuts red tape for small businesses

Hard work over the past two weeks at Citizens First Bank brightened the outlook for 434 small businesses in and around The Villages. The Villages hometown community bank secured for them around
$76.9 million in federal payroll stimulus dollars within one week through the Payroll Protection Program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act. The stimulus dollars approved though April 13 support more than 7,500 employees who work for those small businesses, said Lindsey Blaise, bank president and CEO.
“We’re just excited for the local small businesses that are going to benefit from this,” she said. “And, I’m extremely proud of my team. It is overwhelming how much we can accomplish in such a short period of time. I’m so fortunate to work side by side with them not only in times like these, but everyday, too.”
