Churches work to keep communities connected

The Rev. John Kelly listens to a parishioner on the phone from his office Thursday at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages. He makes daily calls to keep in touch and also sends out inspirational messages and readings to his congregation.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Many houses of worship in and around The Villages are doing everything in their power to keep their communities connected.

That’s why several area churches have launched phone banks, both formally and informally, to remain in contact with their flock.

For Pastor Keith Johnson, at Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages, the need is always there to feed one’s church family spiritually, even if no one can be there physically.

