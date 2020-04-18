Churches now experiencing new normal for their congregations

The Rev. Michael Beck has a message to those expecting a return to “normal church” once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
It may not be so easy.
“I work with a lot of clergy nationwide, and I’m always hearing about when things get back to normal,” said the Wildwood United Methodist Church pastor, who serves as Director of Remissioning for the missionary movement Fresh Expressions U.S. “I just don’t see that happening in our lifetime.”
For Beck, COVID-19 is an opportunity to take a hard look at how churches nationwide are trying to engage congregants and the community.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.