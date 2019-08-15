Church moves into new worship center

A Wildwood church is getting close to opening its own sanctuary for the first time.
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church is set to move into its new worship center and hold the first service at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. An official dedication and blessing for the church will happen this fall.
When completed, Rock of Ages will have a worship area with seats for 200 congregants, as well as a church office and parish center for events. The groundbreaking for the new church happened last October.
“When the church began in 2006, services were held inside of a funeral home,” said Pastor Don Erickson, who came to Rock of Ages in 2014. “Since 2010, we’ve been meeting at what was the original building for First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood.”
