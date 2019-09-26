Christmas toys are never-ending project

Some say Santa’s workshop is at the North Pole, but a group of Villagers may disagree. More than 50 of Santa’s elves are busy working at The Villages Woodshop in an effort to make Christmas special for the community’s most needy children. The elves who make up the toy department of The Villages Woodworkers Club work year-round to build more than 9,000 toys for about two dozen local organizations that distribute the toys to children in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. Club members work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week, building puzzles, pull toys, cars, cradles and more. “There is very little I want to build for me at this stage of life, so I enjoy building toys for the kids,” said elf John Scott, of the Village of St. Charles.
