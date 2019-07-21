Christmas in July brings Kris Kringle to cruise in

Did you know Santa Claus vacations in The Villages during the summer?
This little-known fact became clear to attendees of the monthly Villages Classic Car Cruise In on Saturday at Spanish Springs when a Santa clad in a red Hawaiian shirt posed for pictures with passersby.
While the cruise in typically attracts lovers of old-fashioned vehicles, it also has also served twice a year for 15 years as a toy drive for families in need. The donations go to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to be distributed.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
