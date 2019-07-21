Christmas in July brings Kris Kringle to cruise in

Ten year-old Addison McHugh, left, and her 6-year-old brother Jackson McHugh, on vacation from Tennessee, pose with Santa, John Balding, of Lady Lake, during Saturday’s cruise in at Spanish Springs Town Square.

 Michael Johnson / Daily Sun

Did you know Santa Claus vacations in The Villages during the summer?

This little-known fact became clear to attendees of the monthly Villages Classic Car Cruise In on Saturday at Spanish Springs when a Santa clad in a red Hawaiian shirt posed for pictures with passersby.

While the cruise in typically attracts lovers of old-fashioned vehicles, it also has also served twice a year for 15 years as a toy drive for families in need. The donations go to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to be distributed.

 

