‘Christmas Eve At Momma’s’ the place to be for holiday laughs

Apparently spending “Christmas Eve at Momma’s” has become the place to be during the holidays. Last year, The Villages Theater Company put on the play written by Bob Petrucelli and Carol Azzarone-Onuschak as part of its TwoBuck Tuesday program. It was a hit. “We turned away a lot of people,” said Petrucelli, of the Village of Mallory Square.
The group decided to put it on again this year as “Christmas Eve at Momma’s Reprised.” The Tuesday performance sold out within an hour. So they added a Monday performance, and that sold out just as quickly.
“We’re really happy about that,” Petrucelli said. “It’s quite an honor to be accepted. It makes me feel good. Everyone can relate to it, even if you’re not Italian. ‘Oh, I know an uncle like that.’”
During the show Monday afternoon at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, the audience laughed at one-liners hurled between the characters.
