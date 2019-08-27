Chilling trend pays off for ALS research

In the summer of 2014, an icy wave hit the nation, pelting Villagers in its wake. Residents volunteered to dump buckets of ice cubes on their heads in hopes of bringing research funding and attention to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a progressive and incurable nervous system disease. In the eight weeks when the Ice Bucket Challenge reached peak viral fame on social media, the ALS Association received $115 million in donations. That surge allowed the association to triple its research budget. In 2018, the association reported $19 million in research grant spending, compared to $6.6 million in 2013. Those dollars have helped researchers make strides in understanding the disease, including the identification of five new genes that contribute to its development.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.