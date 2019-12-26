Children give back to the community

Armed with a pair of scissors and some fabric, Aiden Rovelli and his grandmother, Beverly Rovelli, got to work making a blanket. The 10-year-old was excited to participate in his first-ever Camp Villages event Friday at Paradise Recreation Center. During Camp Villages Giving Back, Aiden and about 10 other children and 12 adults created blankets to donate to the animals at YOUR Humane Society SPCA. Camp Villages provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their families. The program, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosts about 4,000 children, ranging in age from 3 to 16, each summer, said Lisa Parkyn, Camp Villages coordinator for the recreation department. Monthly events were added to the lineup in recent years, and programs catered to the holidays always draw a crowd.
“We are excited to be able to participate in Camp Villages,” said Beverly, who lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe.
Aiden agreed. He said this was his first Camp Villages event because he’s never in The Villages during summer. He was excited the event had to do with animals.
“I have a Boston terrier,” he said as he finished cutting blue fabric into strips and started tying them together. “I just wanted to make something nice for the dogs here to lay on.”
